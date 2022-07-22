Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office to host hunter education course on Aug. 2

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a hunter’s education course beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

The class will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3.

The course will be held at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Training Academy located at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles. Participants must attend both days in order to receive credit for the course.

Refreshments will be provided on both days and lunch will be provided on Wednesday.

This course is free for anyone 10 years of age or older.

To attend you must pre-register for the class online HERE.

For more information, you can call (337) 491-3784.

