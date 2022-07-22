50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Beauregard School Board receives demand letter from IRS for approximately $1 million

Beauregard Parish School Board
Beauregard Parish School Board(Beauregard Parish School Board)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish School Board has received a demand letter from the IRS for about $1 million.

The School Board says, though, that the demand letter is inaccurate.

School Board member Garrett Greene shared what happened at a special-called meeting Thursday night.

The school board said the IRS claims are administrative in nature and involve potential civil penalties for alleged filing delays. The allegations do not affect employee pay, payroll, or taxes.

A CPA is being retained to help resolve the matter.

The only item on the agenda Thursday was an executive session “to discuss strategic planning concerning a federal tax issue.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Pumpkins are planted in the summertime, typically July for an autumn harvest.
LSU Ag-Center: Tips for gardening in July
Hunter's Education
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office to host hunter education course on Aug. 2
Prosecutors say Vernell A. Chatman, Jr., 35, choked and beat 27-year-old Kayla Jones in 2019,...
Man sentenced to 40 years for killing pregnant woman
All lanes open on I-10 W near Opelousas Street