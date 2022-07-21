Two juveniles detainees accused of attacking Calcasieu detention officer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two juvenile detainees are being accused of striking a detention officer at the Calcasieu Parish Office of Juvenile Justice Services facility, according to OJJS officials.

Director Anthony Celestine says this incident occurred at the OJJS facility on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Officials say the two juveniles have been charged with battery after striking the detention officer and that nearby OJJS staff quickly intervened to stop them.

The detention officer suffered only minor injuries as a result of the incident.

