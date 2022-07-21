SWLA Arrest Report - July 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 20, 2022.

Gerrett Lee Mcniel, 33, Orange, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; speeding.

Christopher Edward Chretien, 31, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Jeremy Donta Grayer, 31, DeQuincy: Out of state detainer; contempt of court.

Brianna Rashawn Welsh, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Sedrick Juan Gordon Jr., 32, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; monetary instrument abuse.

Mark Alvin Smith, 52, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Alvin Ray Baylor, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Gordon Gerard Nelson Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Elizabeth-Adams Duplechain, 36, Lake Arthur: Issuing worthless checks under $1,500; bank fraud; forgery.

Trevon Essie Morrow, 20, Lake Charles: Attempted monetary abuse.

