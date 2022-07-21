50/50 Thursdays
Sunrise Interviews: School Safety

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 - 2023 school year begins in just a few short weeks with children returning to school but many parents have some concerns regarding school safety following incidents like the recent school shooting in Uvalde, TX.

We spoke with Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso this morning who wanted to alleviate those concerns and talk about what local authorities are doing to ensure that children have a safe learning experience in our area.

