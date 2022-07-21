50/50 Thursdays
Southland Conference grows to 10 teams, but more changes could be on the way

Southland Conference undergoes changes with the addition of Lamar and Texas A&M Commerce, and they might not be done yet.
By Matthew Travis
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southland Conference Media Day took place at the L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles on Wednesday, and there were two new teams participating.

The Lamar University Cardinals played in the Southland Conference from 1963-1986, and then again from 2010-2020 before joining the Western Athletic Conference for the 2021 season, but beginning in 2022, the Cardinals will once again compete in the Southland Conference. Joining Lamar as new members of the Southland are the Texas A&M Commerce Lions, who make the jump from the Division II Lone Star Conference.

With the addition of two new teams, one of the main points of discussion at media day on Wednesday was, what does this mean for the conference going forward?

According to Southland Conference Commissioner Chris Grant, this might not be the end as there could still potentially be additional teams making the transition into the Southland Conference.

As for Lamar, and Texas A&M Commerce, head coaches Blane Morgan, and David Bailiff, they are excited about the move, and what it could mean for the future of their programs.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

