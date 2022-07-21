SLC Media Day: Goff and Cowboys ready to saddle up in 2022

50/50 Thursdays
Coach Goff and the pokes saddle up for 2022(KPLC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 southland conference media day started with the annual preseason poll and the Cowboys were predicted to finish fourth, but head coach Gary Goff says he wants his team to focus on themselves.

“I’m not excited or mad about where we’ve been placed in preseason rankings, I just want our guys to focus on the cowboys one day at a time right now,” said Goff. “When we line up and kick off on September 3rd, we’ll take it from there.”

Last fall McNeese finished 4-7 and lost three of their last four, but wide receiver Mason Pierce says with the arrival of Goff and company it will put the team back on track.

“A better stop offensive wise get more involved in the offensive game and with the air raid it helps. We’re passing more airing it out more that’s what I’m good at and I feel that’s going to help us moving forward,” Pierce said.

The Air raid offense will make its debut on September third at Montana State but before the pokes get to week one, they first have to solidify a starting quarterback. Coach Goff says it’s a three-man battle between Walker Wood, Virginia tech transfer Knox Kadum and Georgia southern transfer Cam Ransom.

“All three of them bring different elements to the game but it’s going to be an exciting camp for us,” said Goff. “I think competition makes us all better so I’m very excited to see which one of those young men rise to the top right there.”

Defensively, McNeese brings back several familiar faces from last season and coach Goff has added 50 more over the summer but lose two-time defensive player of the year Isaiah Chambers. Despite the loss the pokes are eager to hit the field and put it all together.

“We ended spring ball with 54 bodies that’s half a program so spring was tough but since then we’ve added over 50 additional players with transfers and some high school signees,” Goff added. “Excited to get to practice here in a few weeks and see how we can put these pieces to the puzzle together.”

Senior defensive end C.J. Semien is one of the senior leaders on the defense and believes the new players coach Goff and the staff acquired in the transfer portal and high school will make a difference in the new scheme.

“Getting to the ball. Effort every play and just tenacity to finish every play,” said Semien. “So, the development of the young guys has been very important for us as well as the transfer portal bringing in new guys as well.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

