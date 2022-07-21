Mural’s Kitchen deli prepares for Lake Charles soft opening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new deli restaurant, Mural’s Kitchen, is coming to Lake Charles.

“It’s going to be very unique, the food, the service, so I think Lake Charles needs something like this, there’s not going to be anything like it that I know of right now,” owner Mural Cormie Jr. said.

It’s a family tradition Cormie Jr. wants to keep alive through his family’s recipes by sharing it with the community.

“Over the years we developed a really fine deli that the people loved, so this is where its coming from, it just keeps evolving and with this project I’m just going to do something grander,” he said.

Service and quality are his mottos. It’s a project he said he developed to get the people the kind of service they deserve.

“I’m going to have inside seating, limiting seating, inside and outside. There won’t be service, you can come in and order, you can go through the drive-thru and get your food through there, you can order online. It’s a deli, fresh, fast and flavorful home cooking,” he said.

Cormie Jr. is most excited about the variety of specialty meats and prepared meals he’ll be offering his customers.

“What I’m really excited about is inside here there’s going to be approximately ten doors of retail including specialty meats, specialty sea food, deserts, prepared foods, you can get an entre, get vegetable or I’ll have a total meal prepared, you can take home for your family for one or three. I think it’s a unique concept I have here and I’m pretty proud of it,” he said.

Murals ‘s Kitchen is currently hiring as he prepares for a soft launch opening at the end of August and anyone interested can contact him at 337-661-5955.

Also, if would you like additional information on the deli, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.