50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man wanted for attempted murder in E. Baton Rouge arrested in Lake Charles

(WSAW)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted for attempted murder in E. Baton Rouge Parish was arrested today in Lake Charles.

Calcasieu Parish deputies arrested the suspect during a traffic stop, according to Calcasieu officials.

Calcasieu deputies and Louisiana State troopers are assisting East Baton Rouge officials with executing a search warrant at home on W. LaGrange Street

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

You'll need the rain gear the next few days with showers and storms
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms return this afternoon, better rain chances for Friday
Louisiana trigger law banning abortions again blocked by judge
Louisiana trigger law banning abortions again blocked by judge
Two juveniles detainees accused of attacking Calcasieu detention officer
FILE- Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas. following the Supreme...
Louisiana judge allows abortion clinics to operate until lawsuit is resolved