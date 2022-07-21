Grand reopening held for Sam Houston Jones State Park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After months of construction, replanting trees and repairing the park’s amenities, a grand opening was held for Sam Houston Jones State Park.

It’s a common site here in Southwest Louisiana - closed signs reminding us of the destruction left by the 2020 storms.

Sam Houston Jones State Park lost roughly 80 percent of its tree coverage during Hurricane Laura. Since then, it’s been all hands on deck to clean up and repair the $22 million worth of damage.

“It’s been a very long recovery, roughly 20 months, but we are very glad to be back here and open up today,” said Brandon Burris, assistant secretary for Louisiana State Parks.

Wednesday, a grand opening was held to celebrate the hard work from staff and volunteers that helped the park reopen its gates.

“Anytime we can celebrate something new something that has recovered, we want to do that,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said.

Its return is what some might say was worth the wait, as the park is now equipped with 31 RV campground sites, 10 luxury cabins, a 500-foot boardwalk and even more plans for development in the future.

“We’ve got mountain bike trails, horseback riding in other parks,” Nungesser said. “We want to see that here. It will be a draw for people far and near to come here and enjoy those things and then eat and shop in the surrounding community.”

