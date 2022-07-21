50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Former WFT safety Everett pleads guilty to reckless driving

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett (22) stands on the sidelines during the second...
Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett (22) stands on the sidelines during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. The former Washington safety pleaded guilty to reckless driving for his role in a December crash that killed his passenger. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)(Nick Wass | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former Washington safety Deshazor Everett pleaded guilty to reckless driving for his role in a crash that killed his passenger.

Everett was initially charged in Virginia with felony involuntary manslaughter in January after an investigation found he was speeding before his sports car slammed into trees and rolled over on the night of Dec. 23.

Reckless driving is a misdemeanor in Virginia punishable by up to a year in jail.

Messages sent to Everett’s attorney and a spokesperson for the Commonwealth’s Attorney were not immediately returned.

The team placed Everett on injured reserve after the crash and released him after the season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

SLC Media Day: Goff and Cowboys saddle up for 2022
SLC Media Day: Goff and Cowboys saddle up for 2022 #McNeese
Coach Goff and the pokes saddle up for 2022
SLC Media Day: Goff and Cowboys ready to saddle up in 2022
Southland Conference undergoes changes with the addition of Lamar and Texas A&M Commerce, and...
Southland Conference grows to 10 teams, but more changes could be on the way
Head coach Gary Goff, defensive end CJ Simien and WR/return specialist Mason Pierce take place...
SLC Football Media Day officially kicks off 2022 season