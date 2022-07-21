Former WFT safety Everett pleads guilty to reckless driving

(AP) - Former Washington safety Deshazor Everett pleaded guilty to reckless driving for his role in a crash that killed his passenger.

Everett was initially charged in Virginia with felony involuntary manslaughter in January after an investigation found he was speeding before his sports car slammed into trees and rolled over on the night of Dec. 23.

Reckless driving is a misdemeanor in Virginia punishable by up to a year in jail.

Messages sent to Everett’s attorney and a spokesperson for the Commonwealth’s Attorney were not immediately returned.

The team placed Everett on injured reserve after the crash and released him after the season.

