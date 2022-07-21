Former Jefferson Parish deputies indicted for death of Marrero man

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Two Jefferson Parish deputies who shot and killed a man who refused their commands to get out of a running vehicle in Marrero have been indicted.

A bill of information that was released Thursday stated that 29-year-old Isaac Hughes and 35-year-old Johnathan Louis were charged with killing Daniel Vallee in February.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Wilson Street in Marrero, JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said.

Deputies were dispatched to the street on an unspecified 911 call, Rivarde said, and found the suspect inside a vehicle. The JPSO said the man refused several commands to step out of the vehicle.

Lopinto said Hughes and Louis were among five deputies who responded to a neighbor’s noise complaint at the location and tried for more than 12 minutes to convince Vallee to step out of a vehicle parked outside. Vallee refused their commands, Lopinto said, and when he turned on the engine while facing the deputies, weapons were drawn.

Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32. (Family)

Footage captured on deputies’ body-worn cameras and interviews with the JPSO personnel at the scene confirmed that when Vallee hit the horn on the vehicle, one deputy opened fire and the second joined in firing multiple shots. Vallee died at the scene, authorities said.

The deputies had been placed on administrative suspension since they shot and killed 32-year-old Daniel Vallee on Feb. 16 outside what Lopinto described as a known “crack house” in the 500 block of Wilson Street in Marrero.

Both men will face manslaughter charges in a trial. Manslaughter in Louisiana is punishable by up to 40 years in state prison upon conviction.

