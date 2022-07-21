50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat returns Thursday but a few storms arrive by afternoon

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We will finally be putting to bed this pattern of rainless hot days and heat advisories for now as our first rain chances of the week arrive by Thursday afternoon.

Thursday will start off similar to every other day this week with morning temperatures around 80 degrees, quickly climbing back into the middle to upper 90s by early afternoon. The addition of a sea breeze front will spark our more normal summertime storms mainly along and south of I-10.

Computer data is also no onboard with more rain chances overnight Thursday into Friday morning, developing a complex of storms across Mississippi and northeastern Louisiana Thursday evening and moving southwestward into our area overnight and Friday morning. This will lead to increased rain chances Friday morning as well with an additional shot at more rain and storms later that afternoon.

By the weekend, our more normal weather pattern of daily hit or miss thunderstorms returns with about a 30% chance each day through next week. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 90s each day. The tropics remain quiet for the next several days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

