FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms return this afternoon, better rain chances for Friday

Isolated storms return as early as this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You can guess how our Wednesday went as we saw temperatures once again soaring into the middle and upper 90′s thanks to plenty of sunshine, but thankfully we did see a decent breeze to help things feel just a little better. Sunshine and clouds will be a part of our Thursday as well, although there is a chance for rain returning to the forecast and maybe providing a little relief from the heat. Rain chances will continue to stick around to end the week as well with high pressure staying far enough to the east.

You'll need the rain gear the next few days with showers and storms (KPLC)

As you head out the door this morning our temperatures are looking very similar to the last couple of days as they are in the middle to upper 70′s at the moment with a few lower 80′s sprinkled into the mix. Unfortunately, our winds really haven’t changed direction and remain out of the south and that’s continuing to bring in plenty of moisture from the Gulf, but it will set us up to see a few afternoon storms. High pressure has slid just far enough to the east to allow a weak boundary to push in this afternoon and that will be just enough to create isolated showers and storms. While everyone won’t pick up on the rainfall this afternoon, those who do will get some nice cooling relief as well as beneficial rainfall. For most of us this afternoon the focus will once again be the heat and humidity as highs climb into the lower and middle 90′s once more. No Heat Advisory has been issued for this afternoon, but our heat index values will remain elevated with feels like temperatures between 100-108 at times.

Isolated to scattered storms in the forecast over the next week (KPLC)

Models are continuing to shower some better rain chances returning for Friday as well with a complex of showers and storms remaining just to our east to start the day, but close enough to spark a few showers and storms. We may get a brief break from the storms by lunchtime on Friday, but keep the rain gear for the afternoon as additional showers and storms look to develop from the heating of the day during the afternoon. Despite the extra cloud cover and rain chances our high temperatures still look to be on the hot side as many locations will climb into the middle 90′s each day and we’ll also see some drier conditions heading into the weekend as high pressure slides a little bit west into Saturday and Sunday. High pressure will continue to remain close enough to keep rain chances low for the weekend, rain chances will be returning to the forecast as we head into next week as the ridge will begin to weaken just a little.

We remain mostly dry and hot as we head into the weekend (KPLC)

Our forecast for next week remains relatively unchanged as we isolated showers and storms return starting Tuesday and stick around through late next week. Temperatures however look to remain on the warmer side with lower 90′s expected for the majority of next week even though showers and storms will be sticking around for most of the week. Thankfully the tropics are very quiet however as Saharan dust is remaining abundant across the Atlantic Basin with no development expected over the next 5 days.

Confidence is growing we could see some showers and storms over the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.