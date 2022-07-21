50/50 Thursdays
FDA: Family Dollar recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products

Hundreds of Family Dollar products have been recalled due to temperature concerns.
Hundreds of Family Dollar products have been recalled due to temperature concerns.(SimpleFoto via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A national retailer is recalling hundreds of products after the items were stored outside the labeled temperature requirements.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Family Dollar is initiating a voluntary retail product recall of more than 400 over-the-counter products that were stored outside temperature requirements and inadvertently shipped to certain stores from about May 1 to June 10.

The products include toothpaste, flu and cold medicines, lip balms, deodorants, pain relievers and more.

An entire list of the recalled products can be viewed here.

The FDA reports Family Dollar has notified its affected stores and is telling staff to check their stock immediately and to discontinue the sale of the recalled products.

Customers who have purchased any of the products may return them to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt.

According to the FDA, the recall does not apply to stores in Delaware as the affected items were not shipped to that state. Alaska and Hawaii are also clear, as Family Dollar does not have any stores in those states.

Officials said customers with questions regarding the recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Consumers were advised to contact their physician or health care provider if they experienced any problems using the products in question.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

