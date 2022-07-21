50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Daigle’s formal sentencing set for September; execution date uncertain

It has been 12 years since the last execution in La.
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Kevin Daigle is expected to be formally sentenced to death on Sept. 7 by Judge Clayton Davis in state court in Lake Charles.

After only an hour deliberating, a jury came back with a unanimous vote that Daigle should die for the brutal killing of State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015.

Though the Judge will formally sentence Daigle, when he might actually be executed is uncertain.

It usually takes at least 10 years to get through the lengthy appeal process, and at last word, the Department of Corrections has not been able to access drugs used for executions.

Drug manufacturers have indicated that they want their products used for healing, not executions.

It has been 12 years since there was an execution in Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

A nurse and a patient in a hospital room.
As COVID cases increase the nurses’ shortage persists
With a new school year coming up, Louisiana schools are adding a new element to their...
La. schools prepare to add eating disorder education to curriculum
With a new school year coming up, Louisiana schools are adding a new element to their...
Eating disorder education in Louisiana
A new deli restaurant, Mural’s Kitchen, is coming to Lake Charles.
Mural’s Kitchen deli prepares for Lake Charles soft opening