Daigle’s formal sentencing set for September; execution date uncertain

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Kevin Daigle is expected to be formally sentenced to death on Sept. 7 by Judge Clayton Davis in state court in Lake Charles.

After only an hour deliberating, a jury came back with a unanimous vote that Daigle should die for the brutal killing of State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015.

Though the Judge will formally sentence Daigle, when he might actually be executed is uncertain.

It usually takes at least 10 years to get through the lengthy appeal process, and at last word, the Department of Corrections has not been able to access drugs used for executions.

Drug manufacturers have indicated that they want their products used for healing, not executions.

It has been 12 years since there was an execution in Louisiana.

