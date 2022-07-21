50/50 Thursdays
Cameron School Board adds jeans to uniform policy

(Mia Monet)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish School Board voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday afternoon to add blue jeans to the uniform policy.

The change only affects the student dress code, not the faculty and staff dress code, said Superintendent Charley Lemons. Parents with questions about the changes should reach out to school administrators.

The amended guidelines for uniform bottoms are as follows:

Bottoms shall consist of shorts and slacks for boys; shorts, slacks, Capri pants, skirts, skorts and jumpers for girls. Slacks, blue jeans, and Capri pants shall not be bell-bottomed, spandex, nor shall they have frayed edges or sewn pockets down the leg or on the outside, must be hemmed, and must not be cargo or carpenter pants. Blue Jean pants only will be allowed for boys and girls. Only shades of BLUE will be allowed - no other colors permitted. Blue Jean pants shall not have any holes, rips, tears, or frayed edges.

Slits on uniform bottoms shall not be lengthened, cut or altered and shall not be cut in uniform bottoms if they were not manufactured as such.

