Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ZACHARY, La. - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a man was arrested on 100 counts of child porn and other charges on Tuesday, July 19.

EBRSO said Peyton Lambertson, 25, of Zachary, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Peyton Lambertson
Peyton Lambertson(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lambertson is charged with 100 counts of child porn and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, according to officials. Supt. Scott Devillier of the Zachary Community School District confirmed that Lambertson is a teacher in the district.

“We can confirm that he was a teacher in our school district, and we are taking appropriate action,” said Devillier.

Patrick Kimery
Patrick Kimery(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

EBRSO also reported the arrest of Patrick Kimery, no age given, but who is also from Zachary.

He was also booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday on charges of child porn (10 counts) and computer-aided solicitation of a minor (10 counts).

The investigations are ongoing.

