50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Vernon Parish Animal Shelter offering fee waived adoptions

Vernon Parish Animal Shelter is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer fee waived...
Vernon Parish Animal Shelter is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer fee waived adoptions on July 22 and 23.(Vernon Parish Animal Shelter / KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish Animal Shelter is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer fee waived adoptions on July 22 and 23.

The shelter will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, the shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

An adopter must be 18 years old, legally able to sign a contractual agreement and have a photo ID.

Recent data released by Best Friends showed U.S. shelters saw an 8.1 percent increase in animal intakes in 2021 that pet adoptions couldn’t keep pace with. Vernon Parish has seen a 6 percent increase in the number of stray dogs entering their facility.

Vernon Parish Animal Shelter cites many benefits to adopting a pet, including:

  • A One Stop (Adoption) Shop: Most pets that you adopt from a shelter will come vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered which saves you the time and cost of having to do it yourself, like when you purchase a pet.
  • You Gain a Lifetime Partner in Your Pets Life: Shelters and animal welfare organizations care about your new family member and will be there to help you throughout the life of the pet with helpful resources and information.
  • You are Saving At Least Two Lives: When you adopt you are saving the life of the pet you adopt and opening a spot at a shelter or rescue for a new animal in need of a forever home.

For more information, you can call 337-392-9613. You can also Follow Vernon Parish Animal Shelter on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
According to Animal League more than 3.7 million animals are euthanized each year; many of...
Overcrowded animal shelter in Beauregard Parish
Overcrowded Beauregard shelter
Beauregard Animal Shelter
"I Voted" sticker (FILE)
NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Vernon Parish’s ballot?