Duson, La. (KPLC) - A train crashed into an RV Wednesday on North A Street in Duson, KATC is reporting.

The RV was being pulled by a truck and was stopped on the tracks, according to Duson police. No injuries have been reported.

Officials are working to clear the scene.

Train crash in Duson, La. (KATC)

