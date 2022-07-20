SWLA Arrest Report - July 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 19, 2022.

Gassaway Trygve Channel III, 54, Westlake: Obscenity.

David Eugene Holland, 67, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Tyrone Daniel Tolliver, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Joshua Wayne Simms, 41, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Dvarius Akil Fontenot, 28, Lafayette: Domestic abuse; assault-by drive-by shooting; aggravated property damage; property damage under $50,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Kenneth Paul Petty, 35, DeRidder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; not motor vehicle insurance; switched license plate.

Paula Beard Hooper, 54, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Janie Lee Smith, 33, Vinton: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Lonnisia Daontyla Guillory, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Mervin Latigue Sr., 56, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Larry Ray Lara, 59, Starks: Domestic abuse; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Sandy Gail Cormier, 27, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Darren James Morgan Jr., 42, Manitowoc, WI: Out of state detainer.

Oscar Rivera, 48, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; resisting an officer by flight; open alcoholic beverage in a public place; possession of a Schedule II drug.

