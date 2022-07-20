50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - July 19, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 19, 2022.

Gassaway Trygve Channel III, 54, Westlake: Obscenity.

David Eugene Holland, 67, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Tyrone Daniel Tolliver, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Joshua Wayne Simms, 41, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Dvarius Akil Fontenot, 28, Lafayette: Domestic abuse; assault-by drive-by shooting; aggravated property damage; property damage under $50,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Kenneth Paul Petty, 35, DeRidder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; not motor vehicle insurance; switched license plate.

Paula Beard Hooper, 54, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Janie Lee Smith, 33, Vinton: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Lonnisia Daontyla Guillory, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Mervin Latigue Sr., 56, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Larry Ray Lara, 59, Starks: Domestic abuse; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Sandy Gail Cormier, 27, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Darren James Morgan Jr., 42, Manitowoc, WI: Out of state detainer.

Oscar Rivera, 48, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; resisting an officer by flight; open alcoholic beverage in a public place; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

Much of Southwest Louisiana is under a Heat Advisory this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory issued for today, few rain chances return to end week
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards, La. leaders expected to make announcement on State Highway Safety Plan
Called the “tree of life”, the huge mural was painted on the Charleston building on the corner...
“Tree of Life” mural removed from Charleston building
Calcasieu Parish authorities are making it easier for you to report suspicious activity.
New tip line dedicated to stopping sex trafficking in Calcasieu Parish