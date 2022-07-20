Advertisement

Qualifying for Nov. 8 election continues through Friday

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - State seats as well as many local ones will be on the ballot Nov. 8

School board seats are on the ballot, in addition to numerous other local races.

Candidates for the races have until Friday afternoon to qualify.

Early voting is Oct. 25 through Nov. 1.

For more about what’s on your ballot, including voting locations, click, HERE.

  • Click HERE to see what’s on Calcasieu Parish’s ballot.
  • Click HERE to see what’s on Allen Parish’s ballot.
  • Click HERE to see what’s on Beauregard Parish’s ballot.
  • Click HERE to see what’s on Cameron Parish’s ballot.
  • Click HERE to see what’s on Jeff Davis Parish’s ballot.
  • Click HERE to see what’s on Vernon Parish’s ballot.

