NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Vernon Parish’s ballot?

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election.

The runoff election will be Dec. 10.

To see other area ballots, click HERE.

For more about what’s on your ballot, including voting locations, click, HERE.

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (no party), Kentwood

Gary Chambers Jr. (D), Baton Rouge

Xan John (other), Lafayette

John Kennedy (R), Baton Rouge (incumbent)

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party), New Orleans

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D), Ponchatoula

Luke Mixon (D), Bunkie

Syrita Steib (D), Metairie

Thomas Wenn (other), Amite

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

Mike Johnson, Bossier (R)

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2B

Clayton Davis (R)

PSC District 4

No qualifiers yet

School Board District 1

(5 to be elected)

Kelly Kaiama-Goodwin (R)

Rhonda H. Morrison (R)

Robert Pynes Jr. (R)

Harold D. Rush (R)

Jim Seaman (R)

Jackie Self (R)

School Board District 2

Sandra Cosio (R)

Angie Davis (independent)

School Board District 3

Todd Egan (R)

Deidra Shell (R)

Mark Ward (R)

School Board District 4

Randy Martin (R)

School Board District 5

Larry Miller (R)

Shad Stewart (R)

School Board District 6

Vernon Travis Jr. (D)

School Board District 7

John David Blankenbaker (R)

School Board District 8

Melody Parker McDonald (R)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Brandon Lyons (independent)

Mayor Town of Hornbeck

Clarence Beebe (R)

Mayor Town of Rosepine

Donna Weeks Duvall (no party)

Chief of Police Town of Hornbeck

No qualifiers yet

Chief of Police Town of Rosepine

No qualifiers yet

Aldermen Town of Hornbeck

(5 to be elected)

Lance Ellis (R)

Aldermen Town of Rosepine

(5 to be elected)

Ray Blanchard (R)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.