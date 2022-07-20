50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Vernon Parish’s ballot?

"I Voted" sticker (FILE)
"I Voted" sticker (FILE)(WVIR)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election.

The runoff election will be Dec. 10.

To see other area ballots, click HERE.

For more about what’s on your ballot, including voting locations, click, HERE.

U.S. Senator

  • Beryl A. Billiot (no party), Kentwood
  • Gary Chambers Jr. (D), Baton Rouge
  • Xan John (other), Lafayette
  • John Kennedy (R), Baton Rouge (incumbent)
  • W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party), New Orleans
  • MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D), Ponchatoula
  • Luke Mixon (D), Bunkie
  • Syrita Steib (D), Metairie
  • Thomas Wenn (other), Amite

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

  • Mike Johnson, Bossier (R)

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2B

  • Clayton Davis (R)

PSC District 4

  • No qualifiers yet

School Board District 1

(5 to be elected)

  • Kelly Kaiama-Goodwin (R)
  • Rhonda H. Morrison (R)
  • Robert Pynes Jr. (R)
  • Harold D. Rush (R)
  • Jim Seaman (R)
  • Jackie Self (R)

School Board District 2

  • Sandra Cosio (R)
  • Angie Davis (independent)

School Board District 3

  • Todd Egan (R)
  • Deidra Shell (R)
  • Mark Ward (R)

School Board District 4

  • Randy Martin (R)

School Board District 5

  • Larry Miller (R)
  • Shad Stewart (R)

School Board District 6

  • Vernon Travis Jr. (D)

School Board District 7

  • John David Blankenbaker (R)

School Board District 8

  • Melody Parker McDonald (R)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

  • Brandon Lyons (independent)

Mayor Town of Hornbeck

  • Clarence Beebe (R)

Mayor Town of Rosepine

  • Donna Weeks Duvall (no party)

Chief of Police Town of Hornbeck

  • No qualifiers yet

Chief of Police Town of Rosepine

  • No qualifiers yet

Aldermen Town of Hornbeck

(5 to be elected)

  • Lance Ellis (R)

Aldermen Town of Rosepine

(5 to be elected)

  • Ray Blanchard (R)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Cameron Parish’s ballot?
NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Jeff Davis Parish’s ballot?
NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Allen Parish’s ballot?
"I Voted" stickers
NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Beauregard Parish’s ballot?