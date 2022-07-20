NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Jeff Davis Parish’s ballot?
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeff Davis, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election.
To see other area ballots, click HERE.
For more about what’s on your ballot, including voting locations, click, HERE.
U.S. Senator
- Beryl A. Billiot (no party), Kentwood
- Gary Chambers Jr. (D), Baton Rouge
- Xan John (other), Lafayette
- John Kennedy (R), Baton Rouge (incumbent)
- W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party), New Orleans
- MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D), Ponchatoula
- Luke Mixon (D), Bunkie
- Syrita Steib (D), Metairie
- Thomas Wenn (other), Amite
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
- Holden Hoggatt (R), Lafayette
- Layne Payne Jr. (R), Perry
- Jake Shaheen (R), Lake Charles
Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2B
- Clayton Davis (R)
PSC District 4
- No qualifiers yet
School Board District 1
- Greg Bordelon (no party)
School Board District 2
- Malon Dobson (no party)
School Board District 3
- Phillip Arceneaux (D)
- Marcus Davis (D)
School Board District 4
- Summer Lejeune (no party)
- Denise Perry (no party)
School Board District 5
- Donald “Donn E” Dees (no party)
- Paula LeJeune (R)
School Board District 6
- Janet Jones (D)
- Rhondella Richard (R)
School Board District 7
- Greg Patterson (R)
- Jimmy Segura (independent)
School Board District 8
- David Doise (R)
School Board District 9
- Charles Bruchhaus (D)
School Board District 10
- Richard McNabb (independent)
School Board District 11
- Paul Trahan (R)
School Board District 12
- Jason Bouley (no party)
School Board District 13
- Blake Petry (R)
Mayor Town of Elton
- Brandon Kelley (R)
- Jared “FireCracker” Trahan (R)
Mayor Town of Lake Arthur
- Sampson “Poncho” Lejeune (R)
- Gabe Trahan (independent)
Chief of Police Town of Elton
- No qualifiers yet
Chief of Police Town of Lake Arthur
- Terrie J. Guillory (R)
- Jered Thomas (R)
Council Members Town of Elton
(5 to be selected)
Council Members Town of Lake Arthur
(5 to be selected)
- Debbie Abshire-Sonnier (R)
- Ricky Monceaux (no party)
- Auldon Robinson (D)
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.