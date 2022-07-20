NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Jeff Davis Parish’s ballot?

Jeff Davis, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election.

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (no party), Kentwood

Gary Chambers Jr. (D), Baton Rouge

Xan John (other), Lafayette

John Kennedy (R), Baton Rouge (incumbent)

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party), New Orleans

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D), Ponchatoula

Luke Mixon (D), Bunkie

Syrita Steib (D), Metairie

Thomas Wenn (other), Amite

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

Holden Hoggatt (R), Lafayette

Layne Payne Jr. (R), Perry

Jake Shaheen (R), Lake Charles

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2B

Clayton Davis (R)

PSC District 4

No qualifiers yet

School Board District 1

Greg Bordelon (no party)

School Board District 2

Malon Dobson (no party)

School Board District 3

Phillip Arceneaux (D)

Marcus Davis (D)

School Board District 4

Summer Lejeune (no party)

Denise Perry (no party)

School Board District 5

Donald “Donn E” Dees (no party)

Paula LeJeune (R)

School Board District 6

Janet Jones (D)

Rhondella Richard (R)

School Board District 7

Greg Patterson (R)

Jimmy Segura (independent)

School Board District 8

David Doise (R)

School Board District 9

Charles Bruchhaus (D)

School Board District 10

Richard McNabb (independent)

School Board District 11

Paul Trahan (R)

School Board District 12

Jason Bouley (no party)

School Board District 13

Blake Petry (R)

Mayor Town of Elton

Brandon Kelley (R)

Jared “FireCracker” Trahan (R)

Mayor Town of Lake Arthur

Sampson “Poncho” Lejeune (R)

Gabe Trahan (independent)

Chief of Police Town of Elton

No qualifiers yet

Chief of Police Town of Lake Arthur

Terrie J. Guillory (R)

Jered Thomas (R)

Council Members Town of Elton

(5 to be selected)

Council Members Town of Lake Arthur

(5 to be selected)

Debbie Abshire-Sonnier (R)

Ricky Monceaux (no party)

Auldon Robinson (D)

