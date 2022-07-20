50/50 Thursdays
NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Jeff Davis Parish’s ballot?

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeff Davis, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election.

To see other area ballots, click HERE.

For more about what’s on your ballot, including voting locations, click, HERE.

U.S. Senator

  • Beryl A. Billiot (no party), Kentwood
  • Gary Chambers Jr. (D), Baton Rouge
  • Xan John (other), Lafayette
  • John Kennedy (R), Baton Rouge (incumbent)
  • W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party), New Orleans
  • MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D), Ponchatoula
  • Luke Mixon (D), Bunkie
  • Syrita Steib (D), Metairie
  • Thomas Wenn (other), Amite

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

  • Holden Hoggatt (R), Lafayette
  • Layne Payne Jr. (R), Perry
  • Jake Shaheen (R), Lake Charles

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2B

  • Clayton Davis (R)

PSC District 4

  • No qualifiers yet

School Board District 1

  • Greg Bordelon (no party)

School Board District 2

  • Malon Dobson (no party)

School Board District 3

  • Phillip Arceneaux (D)
  • Marcus Davis (D)

School Board District 4

  • Summer Lejeune (no party)
  • Denise Perry (no party)

School Board District 5

  • Donald “Donn E” Dees (no party)
  • Paula LeJeune (R)

School Board District 6

  • Janet Jones (D)
  • Rhondella Richard (R)

School Board District 7

  • Greg Patterson (R)
  • Jimmy Segura (independent)

School Board District 8

  • David Doise (R)

School Board District 9

  • Charles Bruchhaus (D)

School Board District 10

  • Richard McNabb (independent)

School Board District 11

  • Paul Trahan (R)

School Board District 12

  • Jason Bouley (no party)

School Board District 13

  • Blake Petry (R)

Mayor Town of Elton

  • Brandon Kelley (R)
  • Jared “FireCracker” Trahan (R)

Mayor Town of Lake Arthur

  • Sampson “Poncho” Lejeune (R)
  • Gabe Trahan (independent)

Chief of Police Town of Elton

  • No qualifiers yet

Chief of Police Town of Lake Arthur

  • Terrie J. Guillory (R)
  • Jered Thomas (R)

Council Members Town of Elton

(5 to be selected)

Council Members Town of Lake Arthur

(5 to be selected)

  • Debbie Abshire-Sonnier (R)
  • Ricky Monceaux (no party)
  • Auldon Robinson (D)

