NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Cameron Parish’s ballot?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election.

The runoff election will be Dec. 10.

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (no party), Kentwood

Gary Chambers Jr. (D), Baton Rouge

Xan John (other), Lafayette

John Kennedy (R), Baton Rouge (incumbent)

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party), New Orleans

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D), Ponchatoula

Luke Mixon (D), Bunkie

Syrita Steib (D), Metairie

Thomas Wenn (other), Amite

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

Holden Hoggatt (R), Lafayette

Layne Payne Jr. (R)., Perry

Jake Shaheen (R), Lake Charles

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2B

Clayton Davis (R)

PSC District 4

No qualifiers yet

School Board District 1

No qualifiers yet

School Board District 2

No qualifiers yet

School Board District 3

Telesha Bertrand (R)

Member of School Board District 4

Sheila Miller (R)

Member of School Board District 5

Vickie Kiffe (R)

Logan Manuel (R)

Member of School Board District 6

Sharon Picou (R)

Member of School Board District 7

Joseph Delcambre (R)

Member of School Board District 8

Randall Faulk (R)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6

No qualifiers yet

