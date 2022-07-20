50/50 Thursdays
NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Cameron Parish’s ballot?

(Secretary of State website)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election.

The runoff election will be Dec. 10.

To see other area ballots, click HERE.

For more about what’s on your ballot, including voting locations, click, HERE.

U.S. Senator

  • Beryl A. Billiot (no party), Kentwood
  • Gary Chambers Jr. (D), Baton Rouge
  • Xan John (other), Lafayette
  • John Kennedy (R), Baton Rouge (incumbent)
  • W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party), New Orleans
  • MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D), Ponchatoula
  • Luke Mixon (D), Bunkie
  • Syrita Steib (D), Metairie
  • Thomas Wenn (other), Amite

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

  • Holden Hoggatt (R), Lafayette
  • Layne Payne Jr. (R)., Perry
  • Jake Shaheen (R), Lake Charles

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2B

  • Clayton Davis (R)

PSC District 4

  • No qualifiers yet

School Board District 1

  • No qualifiers yet

School Board District 2

  • No qualifiers yet

School Board District 3

  • Telesha Bertrand (R)

Member of School Board District 4

  • Sheila Miller (R)

Member of School Board District 5

  • Vickie Kiffe (R)
  • Logan Manuel (R)

Member of School Board District 6

  • Sharon Picou (R)

Member of School Board District 7

  • Joseph Delcambre (R)

Member of School Board District 8

  • Randall Faulk (R)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6

  • No qualifiers yet

