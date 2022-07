NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Calcasieu Parish’s ballot?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election.

The runoff election will be Dec. 10.

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (no party), Kentwood

Gary Chambers Jr. (D), Baton Rouge

Xan John (other), Lafayette

John Kennedy (R), Baton Rouge (incumbent)

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party), New Orleans

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D), Ponchatoula

Luke Mixon (D), Bunkie

Syrita Steib (D), Metairie

Thomas Wenn (other), Amite

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

Holden Hoggatt (R)

Lane Payne Jr. (R)

Jake Shaheen (R)

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2B

Clayton Davis (R)

PSC District 4

No qualifiers yet

School Board District 1

Aaron P. Natali (R)

School Board District 2

Christopher Archinard (D)

School Board District 3

Glenda Gay (D)

School Board District 4

No qualifiers yet

School Board District 5

No qualifiers yet

School Board District 6

Dean Roberts (R)

School Board District 7

Mack Dellafosse Jr. (D)

School Board District 8

No qualifiers yet

School Board District 9

Damon Hardesty (R)

School Board District 10

No qualifiers yet

School Board District 11

Phyllis Stine Ayo (R)

School Board District 12

Russell Castille (R)

School Board District 13

William “Billy” Breaux (R)

School Board District 14

Gregory “Coach” Gauthier (D)

Desmond Wallace (D)

School Board District 15

No qualifiers yet

Mayor City of DeQuincy

Riley Smith (R)

Mayor City of Westlake

Michael T. Bergeron (R)

Hal McMillin (R)

Dan Racca (D)

Mayor Town of Iowa

Paul “Hounddog” Hesse

Chief of Police City of Westlake

Michael Perez (R)

Chris Wilrye (D)

Chief of Police Town of Iowa

Howard Keith Vincent (D)

Councilman at Large City of DeQuincy

“Eddy” Dahlquist, Jr. (no party)

Denise Maddox (D)

Council Member District A, Town of Iowa

No qualifiers yet

Council Member District B, Town of Iowa

Joe Becnel (no party)

Council Member District C, Town of Iowa

No qualifiers yet

Council Member District D, Town of Iowa

Daniel Hennigan (no party)

Council Member District E, Town of Iowa

Gerald Guidry (D)

Council Member Division A, City of Westlake

Lori Ellis Peterson (R)

Cierra L. George (R)

“Skeeter” Hayes (R)

Chase White (R)

Council Member Division B, City of Westlake

Jeremy Cryer (R)

Rick Seasock (R)

Council Member Division C, City of Westlake

Clayton Rougeou (R)

Council Member Division D, City of Westlake

Freddie Harrison III (D)

Council Member Division E, City of Westlake

Kenny Brown (independent)

Councilman District 1, City of DeQuincy

Scott Wylie (R)

Councilman District 2, City of DeQuincy

Jim Smith (D)

Councilman District 3, City of DeQuincy

No qualifiers yet

Councilman District 4, City of DeQuincy

No qualifiers yet

