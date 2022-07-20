NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Beauregard Parish’s ballot?
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election.
The runoff election will be Dec. 10.
U.S. Senator
- Beryl A. Billiot (no party), Kentwood
- Gary Chambers Jr. (D), Baton Rouge
- Xan John (other), Lafayette
- John Kennedy (R), Baton Rouge (incumbent)
- W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party), New Orleans
- MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D), Ponchatoula
- Luke Mixon (D), Bunkie
- Syrita Steib (D), Metairie
- Thomas Wenn (other), Amite
U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District
- Mike Johnson (R), Bossier City
Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2B
- Clayton Davis (R)
PSC District 4
- No qualifiers yet
Member of School Board District 1
- Angela M. Deal (R)
- Scott Sandifer (R)
Member of School Board District 2
- Kristi Carroll Neely (R)
Member of School Board District 3A
- Carlos Archield (D)
Member of School Board District 3B
- Garrett G. Greene (R)
Member of School Board District 3C
- David Q. Vidrine (R)
Member of School Board District 3D
- Cassie Guidry Henry (no party)
Member of School Board District 3E
- David P. Shirley (R)
Member of School Board District 4A
- Jared Kibodeaux (R)
Member of School Board District 4B
- Ray Bowman III (R)
Member of School Board District 5
- Nikki Weldon (R)
