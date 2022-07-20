50/50 Thursdays
NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Beauregard Parish’s ballot?

"I Voted" stickers
"I Voted" stickers(Pexels)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election.

The runoff election will be Dec. 10.

To see other area ballots, click HERE.

For more about what’s on your ballot, including voting locations, click, HERE.

U.S. Senator

  • Beryl A. Billiot (no party), Kentwood
  • Gary Chambers Jr. (D), Baton Rouge
  • Xan John (other), Lafayette
  • John Kennedy (R), Baton Rouge (incumbent)
  • W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party), New Orleans
  • MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D), Ponchatoula
  • Luke Mixon (D), Bunkie
  • Syrita Steib (D), Metairie
  • Thomas Wenn (other), Amite

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

  • Mike Johnson (R), Bossier City

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2B

  • Clayton Davis (R)

PSC District 4

  • No qualifiers yet

Member of School Board District 1

  • Angela M. Deal (R)
  • Scott Sandifer (R)

Member of School Board District 2

  • Kristi Carroll Neely (R)

Member of School Board District 3A

  • Carlos Archield (D)

Member of School Board District 3B

  • Garrett G. Greene (R)

Member of School Board District 3C

  • David Q. Vidrine (R)

Member of School Board District 3D

  • Cassie Guidry Henry (no party)

Member of School Board District 3E

  • David P. Shirley (R)

Member of School Board District 4A

  • Jared Kibodeaux (R)

Member of School Board District 4B

  • Ray Bowman III (R)

Member of School Board District 5

  • Nikki Weldon (R)

