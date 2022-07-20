NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Beauregard Parish’s ballot?

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election.

The runoff election will be Dec. 10.

To see other area ballots, click HERE.

For more about what’s on your ballot, including voting locations, click, HERE.

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (no party), Kentwood

Gary Chambers Jr. (D), Baton Rouge

Xan John (other), Lafayette

John Kennedy (R), Baton Rouge (incumbent)

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party), New Orleans

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D), Ponchatoula

Luke Mixon (D), Bunkie

Syrita Steib (D), Metairie

Thomas Wenn (other), Amite

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

Mike Johnson (R), Bossier City

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2B

Clayton Davis (R)

PSC District 4

No qualifiers yet

Member of School Board District 1

Angela M. Deal (R)

Scott Sandifer (R)

Member of School Board District 2

Kristi Carroll Neely (R)

Member of School Board District 3A

Carlos Archield (D)

Member of School Board District 3B

Garrett G. Greene (R)

Member of School Board District 3C

David Q. Vidrine (R)

Member of School Board District 3D

Cassie Guidry Henry (no party)

Member of School Board District 3E

David P. Shirley (R)

Member of School Board District 4A

Jared Kibodeaux (R)

Member of School Board District 4B

Ray Bowman III (R)

Member of School Board District 5

Nikki Weldon (R)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.