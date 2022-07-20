50/50 Thursdays
NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Allen Parish’s ballot?

(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election.

The runoff election will be Dec. 10.

To see other area ballots, click HERE.

For more about what’s on your ballot, including voting locations, click, HERE.

U.S. Senator

  • Beryl A. Billiot (no party), Kentwood
  • Gary Chambers Jr. (D), Baton Rouge
  • Xan John (other), Lafayette
  • John Kennedy (R), Baton Rouge (incumbent)
  • W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party), New Orleans
  • MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D), Ponchatoula
  • Luke Mixon (D), Bunkie
  • Syrita Steib (D), Metairie
  • Thomas Wenn (other), Amite

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

  • Mike Johnson (R), Bossier City

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd Dist., Elec. Sec. 1C

  • Gary J. Ortego (R)

PSC District 4

  • No qualifiers yet

Allen Parish School Board District 1

  • No qualifiers yet

Allen Parish School Board District 2

  • Cathy Farris (D)

Allen Parish School Board District 3

  • Karen C. Reed (D)

Allen Parish School Board District 4

  • Robert “Pete” Cavenah (independent)
  • Nicole Fontenot (no party)

Allen Parish School Board District 5

  • Gregory Monceaux (D)

Allen Parish School Board District 6

  • Carolyn Manuel (R)

Allen Parish School Board District 7

  • James Nelson (R)
  • Kevin Tyler (R)

Allen Parish School Board District 8

  • Carleen Brown Mahaffey (R)
  • Chad Reeves (R)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

  • Jimmy R. Young (no party)

Mayor Town of Kinder

  • Wayland Lafargue (R)

Mayor Town of Oberlin

  • No qualifiers yet

Mayor Village of Elizabeth

  • Tina Maricle Coleman (R)
  • Mandy L. Green (R)

Mayor Village of Reeves

  • “Chris” Guillory (no party)

Chief of Police Town of Kinder

  • No qualifiers yet

Chief of Police Town of Oberlin

  • Wayne Courville (R)

Chief of Police Village of Elizabeth

  • Shane Ware (R)

Chief of Police Village of Reeves

  • No qualifiers yet

Alderman at Large Town of Oberlin

  • No qualifiers yet

Council Member at Large Town of Kinder

  • Robert Kibodeaux Jr. (D)
  • Susanne “Sue” Sonnier (R)
  • Jeremy Walker (R)

Alderman District 1, Town of Oberlin

  • No qualifiers yet

Alderman District 2, Town of Oberlin

  • Chris Davis (D)

Alderman District 3, Town of Oberlin

  • No qualifiers yet

Alderman District 4, Town of Oberlin

  • Ryan Lott (D)

Aldermen Village of Elizabeth

  • Ken Kelly (R)

Aldermen Village of Reeves

  • Glenn Ducharme (R)
  • Mick Estay (R)
  • Scottie Jeffcoats (R)

Council Member District 1, Town of Kinder

  • No qualifiers yet

Council Member District 2, Town of Kinder

  • No qualifiers yet

Council Member District 3, Town of Kinder

  • No qualifiers yet

Council Member District 4, Town of Kinder

  • Angie Weatherford Van Norman (R)

