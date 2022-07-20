NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Allen Parish’s ballot?

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election.

The runoff election will be Dec. 10.

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (no party), Kentwood

Gary Chambers Jr. (D), Baton Rouge

Xan John (other), Lafayette

John Kennedy (R), Baton Rouge (incumbent)

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party), New Orleans

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D), Ponchatoula

Luke Mixon (D), Bunkie

Syrita Steib (D), Metairie

Thomas Wenn (other), Amite

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

Mike Johnson (R), Bossier City

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd Dist., Elec. Sec. 1C

Gary J. Ortego (R)

PSC District 4

No qualifiers yet

Allen Parish School Board District 1

No qualifiers yet

Allen Parish School Board District 2

Cathy Farris (D)

Allen Parish School Board District 3

Karen C. Reed (D)

Allen Parish School Board District 4

Robert “Pete” Cavenah (independent)

Nicole Fontenot (no party)

Allen Parish School Board District 5

Gregory Monceaux (D)

Allen Parish School Board District 6

Carolyn Manuel (R)

Allen Parish School Board District 7

James Nelson (R)

Kevin Tyler (R)

Allen Parish School Board District 8

Carleen Brown Mahaffey (R)

Chad Reeves (R)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Jimmy R. Young (no party)

Mayor Town of Kinder

Wayland Lafargue (R)

Mayor Town of Oberlin

No qualifiers yet

Mayor Village of Elizabeth

Tina Maricle Coleman (R)

Mandy L. Green (R)

Mayor Village of Reeves

“Chris” Guillory (no party)

Chief of Police Town of Kinder

No qualifiers yet

Chief of Police Town of Oberlin

Wayne Courville (R)

Chief of Police Village of Elizabeth

Shane Ware (R)

Chief of Police Village of Reeves

No qualifiers yet

Alderman at Large Town of Oberlin

No qualifiers yet

Council Member at Large Town of Kinder

Robert Kibodeaux Jr. (D)

Susanne “Sue” Sonnier (R)

Jeremy Walker (R)

Alderman District 1, Town of Oberlin

No qualifiers yet

Alderman District 2, Town of Oberlin

Chris Davis (D)

Alderman District 3, Town of Oberlin

No qualifiers yet

Alderman District 4, Town of Oberlin

Ryan Lott (D)

Aldermen Village of Elizabeth

Ken Kelly (R)

Aldermen Village of Reeves

Glenn Ducharme (R)

Mick Estay (R)

Scottie Jeffcoats (R)

Council Member District 1, Town of Kinder

No qualifiers yet

Council Member District 2, Town of Kinder

No qualifiers yet

Council Member District 3, Town of Kinder

No qualifiers yet

Council Member District 4, Town of Kinder

Angie Weatherford Van Norman (R)

