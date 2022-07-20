50/50 Thursdays
New tip line dedicated to stopping sex trafficking in Calcasieu Parish

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish authorities are making it easier for you to report suspicious activity.

“It’s a problem all over the country, and we just felt that our community needed to be better served as far as services and to help people who are being human trafficked,” Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said.

Earlier this year, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the “Southwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force.” Tuesday, they announced a human trafficking tip line.

Submitting a tip is as simple as dialing 337-491-7952. Specially trained deputies man the phone line 24/7 and investigate tips that are called in.

“Our deputies that are responding to these calls specialized training in things to look for, as to what to look for when someone is being human trafficked,” Guillory said.

“The trafficking task force is really going to make a big difference in this area,” executive director of Oasis A Safe Haven Kathy Manuel said. “Bringing awareness to the fact that that it does happen right here in Southwest Louisiana and having people on alert and watching for things.”

Kathy Manuel works with victims of sex trafficking. She said there are many warnings signs of a potential victim.

“Not looking you in the eye when they talk to you. Looking malnourished, not dressed real well or dressed extremely well depending on the circumstance,” Manuel said. “You can kind of tell when you are trying to talk to someone, they are looking over their shoulder, because they know they are being watched.”

Most importantly, she said to never approach a potential victim.

“That’s not safe for you and really not safe for that person either,” Manuel said. “Depending on how they react, like I said, that trafficker is watching and they are going to pay for that.”

We have more information about how to submit a tip HERE.

