Mandatory life sentence handed down for man who raped 11-year-old

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A mandatory life sentence was handed down last week for a Lake Charles man who raped an 11-year-old.

Allen J. Fontenot, was convicted in April of first-degree rape, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

Judge Robert Wyatt formally issued that sentence on Friday, July 15. The sentence is without probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.