50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Mandatory life sentence handed down for man who raped 11-year-old

Allen Fontenot (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Allen Fontenot (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A mandatory life sentence was handed down last week for a Lake Charles man who raped an 11-year-old.

Allen J. Fontenot, was convicted in April of first-degree rape, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

Judge Robert Wyatt formally issued that sentence on Friday, July 15. The sentence is without probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

LEGAL CORNER: Who gets the inheritance if my uncle said he was leaving it to a nephew, but didn’t have a will?
Cameron Ferry (Source: KPLC)
Cameron Ferry back in service
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed robbery suspect in the area of...
Beauregard Sheriff searching for armed robbery suspect
Much of Southwest Louisiana is under a Heat Advisory this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory issued for today, few rain chances return to end week