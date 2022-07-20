50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man charged after smashing 18 cars at dealership with ax, police say

Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.
Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – A man was charged after police say he took an ax to 18 cars at a dealership in South Dakota, causing six figures in property damage.

Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.

Sioux Falls police received multiple calls around 9 p.m. Tuesday concerning a man who was using an ax to smash the windows of vehicles for sale at the dealership.

When officers arrived, they located Blackbonnet at the dealership and said he still had the ax with him. Officers took Blackbonnet into custody.

Officials estimate the damage to be at least $100,000.

Police did not release a motive or further details.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

A London bride running late for her own wedding caught a ride from a good Samaritan.
'I'm late for church': Late bride hitches ride to her own wedding in viral video
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come
Train crash in Duson, La.
Train crashes into RV stopped on tracks in Duson
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Teachers weep recalling students killed in Parkland shooting
The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present.
Appeals court allows Georgia abortion law to take effect