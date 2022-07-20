LEGAL CORNER: Who gets the inheritance if my uncle said he was leaving it to a nephew, but didn’t have a will?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers civil legal questions.

QUESTION: My uncle died with no wife and no kids, but he did have two siblings, my father and a sister who died before my uncle. My uncle told several people that he was leaving his property to a nephew (my cousin) for taking care of him. However, there was no will. Because my father is the sole surviving sibling, does he have a right to my uncle’s estate?

ANSWER: No. The surviving brother will inherit 50%. The other 50% will go to the estate of the deceased sister. If the nephew is her only child, then he stands in the shoes of the deceased sister, his mother, and will inherit what would have been his mother’s share.

Louisiana Civil Code Article 890 provides that if a deceased person leaves no children but is survived by one or both parents and by a sibling (or siblings) or by the sibling’s descendants, the siblings or the siblings’ descendants inherit the separate property of the decedent, subject to a usufruct in favor of one or both parents. Louisiana Civil Code Article 891 provides that if a deceased person leaves no children or parents, then the siblings or the siblings’ descendants inherits the separate property.

QUESTION: My spouse has a history of physical abuse towards me during our 15 years of marriage. He has been arrested and convicted of domestic abuse battery twice and was arrested las month for third-0offense domestic abuse battery. Does his domestic abuse make me eligible for an immediate divorce?

ANSWER: Yes. Because she has a protective order in place, she is eligible to seek and obtain a judgment of immediate divorce and does not have to wait out the usual, one-year separation period. Even if she did not have a protective order in place, she is still entitled to obtained an immediate judgment of divorce because of the physical abuse.

Louisiana Civil Code Article 103 provides that except in a case of a covenant marriage, a divorce shall be granted on the petition of a spouse upon proof that the spouses have been living separate and apart continuously for either 180 days where there are no minor children of the marriage or 365 days or more on the date the petition is filed, the other spouse has committed adultery, the other spouse has committed a felony and has been sentenced to death or imprisonment at hard labor, during the marriage, the other spouse physically or sexually abused the spouse seeking the divorce or a child of one of the spouses, regardless of whether the other spouse was prosecuted for the act of abuse, and after a contradictory hearing or consent decree, a protective order or an injunction was issued during the marriage against the other spouse to protect the spouse seeking the divorce or a child of one of the spouses from abuse.

