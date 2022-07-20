Overcrowded animal shelter in Beauregard Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to Animal League, more than 3.7 million animals are euthanized each year; many of those after sitting in crowded shelters waiting to be adopted. The Beauregard Parish shelter is one of many nationwide that’s overcrowded.

“It’s a constant state of overcrowding,” Sheriff Mark Herford said.

Surrendered or stray animals fill the cages at the Beauregard Animal Shelter, something Sheriff Mark Herford knows isn’t a problem they face alone.

“This is not just a Beauregard Parish problem, this is not just a state of Louisiana problem, this is a nationwide problem,” Sheriff Herford said.

Herford said they get an increasing number of dogs coming into the shelter each year, making it difficult on the staff.

“We are not a no kill shelter, we are a pound, but through the very hard work of our animal control people we try very very very hard not to put any dogs down,” Sheriff Herford said.

He said a lot of organizations in the parish have seen the need for extra help, and have stepped in any way they can.

“Thankfully we have the assistance of a lot of foster groups and a lot of shelter groups who quite honestly make it a lot better for the animals, having their assistance means so much to me and to our animal control division,” Sheriff Herford said.

Herford said if you are interested in getting a pet to make sure you fully understand the time, money and serious commitment that it takes.

“People need to understand, hey it can cost money when you start talking about vaccinations and spay and neutering, and just the lifestyle change that goes along with having a pet,” Sheriff Herford said.

He said while they are always looking for people to adopt, it has to be the right person, so that pet doesn’t end up right back in the shelter.

“We need people to adopt pets but we need them to be good, educated pet owners,” Sheriff Herford said.

With the help of Cathy Bissell, founder of the Bissell pet foundation, Beauregard Parish is in the early stages of building a new facility that will be able to house more animals.

If you’re interested in donating to the animal shelter:

CLICK HERE for a link to the Beauregard Parish Animal Shelter’s Amazon wish list. Please have all items shipped to BPSO c/o Krista West, 412 Bolivar Bishop Drive, DeRidder, La 70634.

You can drop donations off at the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office lobby or the kennels Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They say they are happy to take any donations, and are always needing bleach, odoban, pinesol, etc. to clean the kennels.

