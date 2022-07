Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Hayes Library will temporarily close for renovations starting on Saturday, July 23.

Officials expect the library to reopen Monday, Aug. 15.

For more information on the closure and library programs and services, visit the Calcasieu Parish Public Library website or call the Hayes Library at (337) 721-7098.

