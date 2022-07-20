50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards, La. leaders expected to make announcement on State Highway Safety Plan

Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will join DOTD Sec. Shawn Wilson, Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis, and Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Executive Director Lisa Freeman for a news conference on Wednesday, July 20.

According to officials, there will be an announcement related to the State Highway Safety Plan.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

In the afternoon, Gov. Edwards will host his 76th monthly statewide call-in radio show, Ask the Governor.

Louisiana State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter will join the Governor for his radio show to speak about COVID and monkeypox in Louisiana.

Ask the Governor is broadcast on 89.3 FM WRKF in Baton Rouge and streamed online at wrkf.org and gov.louisiana.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

Much of Southwest Louisiana is under a Heat Advisory this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory issued for today, few rain chances return to end week
Called the “tree of life”, the huge mural was painted on the Charleston building on the corner...
“Tree of Life” mural removed from Charleston building
Calcasieu Parish authorities are making it easier for you to report suspicious activity.
New tip line dedicated to stopping sex trafficking in Calcasieu Parish
Calcasieu Parish authorities are making it easier for you to report suspicious activity.
New tip line dedicated to stopping sex trafficking in Calcasieu Parish