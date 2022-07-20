FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory issued for today, few rain chances return to end week

Make sure to have water and cool clothes as you head out the door (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We can’t seem to shake the heat this week as Tuesday was another scorcher with high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 90′s. The one saving grace was that we saw some breezy conditions throughout the day and that kept the air circulating and from getting too stagnant, but the wind was out of the south and that meant more humidity as heat indices climbed into the triple digits. Looking at Wednesday the forecast doesn’t look much better as temperatures will soar once more and we have a Heat Advisory once again with low rain chances.

Much of Southwest Louisiana is under a Heat Advisory this afternoon (KPLC)

Making your way out the door this morning you’ll be greeted with more heat and humidity with temperatures in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s with a light breeze out of the south at 5-10 mph. Winds look to remain in the forecast for this afternoon as well with some gust approaching 15-20 mph, which will be nice but it will also be a warm wind as it will continue to bring in more moisture from the Gulf. High pressure is still remaining in control of our weather as rain chances remain on the lower end today, but there are some signs that changes starting as early as tomorrow and Friday. High temperatures look to warm quickly as we see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the morning and afternoon with highs reaching the middle to upper 90′s once again. A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of Southwest Louisiana with the exception of Cameron Parish as heat indices will be between 108-112 this afternoon. Make sure to find a way to stay cool and hydrated as heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be something we have to watch closely.

We'll see heat index values climbing well into the triple digits (KPLC)

Some slight changes are being hinted at within the models this morning as we are potentially looking at some better rain chances starting on Thursday and lasting into Friday. A weak frontal boundary looks to dip south as we head into tomorrow and that will bring us a few isolated shower and storm chances for the afternoon. High temperatures still look to remain on the hot side and lower and middle 90′s remain in the forecast through the weekend and even into next week as most of the fronts look to stay just to the north. With isolated showers and storms in the forecast for Thursday and Friday we’ll hope to get a little cooling relief from the heat, but we do dry things out a little into the weekend which will allow the heat to return. High pressure will continue to remain close enough to keep rain chances low for the weekend, but looking into next week the ridge looks to break down a little and allow us to see some better rain opportunities.

Dangerous heat will be around for this afternoon and we'll need to stay cool and hydrated (KPLC)

Next week the forecast remains fairly the same with high temperatures in the middle to upper 90′s with plenty of sunshine. Some better rain chances look possible starting by mid-week next week and continuing through late week and we’ll keep our fingers crossed that trend continues as temperatures may cool back into the lower 90′s for a few days. Thankfully the tropics are very quiet however as Saharan dust is remaining abundant across the Atlantic Basin with no development expected over the next 5 days.

Isolated storms return to the forecast Thursday afternoon (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

