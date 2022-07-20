50/50 Thursdays
EDA invests $1.6 million to build Mardi Gras museum in Lake Charles

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Economic Development Administration of the United States Department of Congress is awarding a $1.6 million grant to the Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau, in Lake Chares to help build the new Imperial Calcasieu Mardi Gras museum.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan, the grant aims to help boost tourism to the area and provide the cornerstone for all things Mardi Gras in Southwest Louisiana and generate a year-long economic benefit cycle through meeting and exhibit space.

The EDA investment will be matched with $400,000 in local funds and is expected to create 88 jobs, retain 66 jobs, and generate $1.7 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

