CPSO advises residents of phone call scam

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A phone call scam has recently surfaced in Calcasieu Parish where the suspect claims to be with Publisher’s Clearing House, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

The suspect tells the victim they have won a new car, but need to pay the taxes on the car and instruct the victim to purchase gift cards to make the payment, authorities said.

The suspect’s number displays as a call coming from Jamaica, authorities said.

Sheriff Mancuso wants to remind residents of a few tips to use to avoid becoming a victim of a scam:

  • Resist the pressure to make an immediate decision.  Fraudsters create a sense of urgency to get you to act quickly
  • Verify the information before sending any money
  • Never send money based on a request made over the phone or in an e-mail.

If you believe you may have been victimized by these scammers, please contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3605.

