Calcasieu Clerk of Court issues scam warning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Clerk of Court has issued a warning about fraudulent texts some Calcasieu residents are receiving.

The texts read: “CØURT-of-Clerks Øffice has your setlmʹnt check from Clss-ACTIØN in your state. Tap here to ACH your 19.1Ø9 pyment.”

The texts do not originate from the Clerk of Court, according to Michelle Jordan, director of personnel and resource development. She says residents who receive the texts should not respond to the texts and should delete them.

