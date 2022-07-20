Calcasieu Clerk of Court issues scam warning

50/50 Thursdays
The Calcasieu Clerk of Court has issued a warning about fraudulent texts some Calcasieu residents are receiving.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Clerk of Court has issued a warning about fraudulent texts some Calcasieu residents are receiving.

The texts read: “CØURT-of-Clerks Øffice has your setlmʹnt check from Clss-ACTIØN in your state. Tap here to ACH your 19.1Ø9 pyment.”

The texts do not originate from the Clerk of Court, according to Michelle Jordan, director of personnel and resource development. She says residents who receive the texts should not respond to the texts and should delete them.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

