Bridge City residents welcome plan from governor to move violent offenders to Angola

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bridge City residents welcome a new plan from Governor John Bel Edwards to remove the most violent offenders from the juvenile detention center and place them in Angola. But, they would like to see other changes to secure a facility that they say is a menace to the neighborhood.

“There’s nothing stopping them, they push that down and crawl out,” said Terrence Feazell of Bridge city.

As part of a new security plan, state officials say they are repairing the fence around the Bridge City Youth Detention Center, but Terrence Feazell says nothing has been done about a hole that’s allowed escapees to flee through his yard and attempt break-ins on his cars.

“No I don’t see anybody working on the fence and it’s been broken out since the third break out,” said Feazell.

Governor John Bel Edwards says 25 of the most dangerous juvenile offenders will be moved to Angola, within 30 days, something which fearful Bridge City residents welcome.

“When you’re 18 or 17 years old you should not be back in there you should go to Angola,” said neighbor Malcolm Dumas, a Vietnam veteran who says he’s arming himself for protection.

17-year-old Kendell Myles, who was being held on a number of charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault, escaped for a second time on Sunday, and allegedly went on to car jack and shoot a 59-year-old man Uptown, last listed in critical condition.

“The safety of the community cannot be ignored and some of these juvenile offenders pose a real risk and they will re-offend and some people will be killed,” said forensic psychologist Rafael Salcedo, Ph.D.

Part of the governor’s new plan calls for three Jefferson Parish deputies to patrol the perimeter of the detention center, to help secure a facility that has seen five breakouts in the past year, and open drug dealing.

“They come here and sell dope back in this yard and throw it across the fence and we stopped that,” said Dumas.

The JPSO says those extra patrols are now in place, under the latest security plan put forward by the governor, but some remain skeptical.

“I’m a show me kind of a guy, show me what you’re gonna do make some progress and then we will talk,” said Jefferson Parish Councilmember Deano Bonano.

Forensic psychologist Rafael Salcedo says lenient prosecutors have caused more violent 17-year-olds to be placed into a juvenile justice system that’s failing, especially in Bridge City.

“It’s a horrible place to be, it’s true punishment. I don’t know how much actual rehabilitation takes place there now because they don’t have social workers but because of the negativity of the environment,” said Dr. Salcedo.

An environment where habitual offenders know all too well how to escape from, and are more than happy to show others.

“All of them know exactly where to go, they go at the back of the facility because there’s no road,” said Bonano.

And a hole in the fence that neighbors want to be fixed.

“These youngsters aren’t scared of nobody... police nobody when they want something they’re going to take it,” said Dumas.

Councilmember Bonano is calling for new laws to improve information on breakouts, and suspects who escape. He says once a juvenile escapes, they should give up secrecy protections. We reached out to the office of juvenile justice for an update on the promised fence repair, but we have not heard back.

