Beauregard Sheriff searching for armed robbery suspect

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed robbery suspect in the area of 1371 Franklin Road.

Micah Freeman should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Officials say not to approach him, but to call 911.

Freeman was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jean.

