2 ponies fatally shot at Tangipahoa Parish horse rescue ranch

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Two ponies being cared for at a Louisiana horse rescue ranch were fatally shot by someone last weekend, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The young horses were slain sometime Sunday (July 17) on the grounds of Equine Advocacy of Louisiana, a non-profit horse rescue operation east of Amite, Sheriff Jimmy Travis’ office said. No other details of the animals’ slaughter were disclosed.

No suspects in the fatal shooting have been identified, so the agency is seeking tips from the public. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact TPSO Sgt. Jill Hutcheson at (985) 748-8147 or Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at (800) 554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.