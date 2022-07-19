West Calcasieu Cameron continuing to learn and adapt after recent mass shootings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Making sure the safety of patients, staff and visitors are top priority, that’s the mission of West Calcasieu Cameron hospital.

They’re continuing to learn and adapt after recent mass shootings.

“Well, hospitals in general are soft targets, just like schools and malls in most public facilities,” Landry said. “Our priority is the safety of everybody in this facility.”

Geoff Landry, Director of Emergency Management and Security at West Cal Cam said part of ensuring the safety of staff, patients and visitors in the hospital is planning and strong communication.

“You have to have a plan, you have to have some education. Educating staff on what their role is in a situation such as an active shooter or any type of workplace violence scenario,” Landry said.

His biggest piece of advice, if you see something, say something.

“How to recognize those signs in body language and behaviors and verbalizations that you know are clues and cues to you know a situation possibly going South and to get the right people involved,” Landry said.

While the training is available for all staff, and every new hire goes through it, they put an emphasis on training the areas that statistically have a higher chance of encountering an emergency situation, like the ER and ICU.

“And emotions are high. There’s a lot of uncertainty. There’s a lot of fear. A whole lot of unknowns and people’s emotions sometimes will get the best of them. We try to focus on de-escalating that and recognizing when somebody is getting upset and when we have to remove you know someone from a situation for the betterment of the patient, The staff you know, the safety of everybody involved,” Landry said.

Landry said they are constantly learning and modifying their workplace violence program and security measures to ensure they have the best plan in place if there were ever an active shooter situation.

He said that they have security on site at the hospital at all times, making their rounds inside and outside the hospital. He said they have a plan in place to notify Landry or law enforcement if there is any suspicious activity.

Landry said the hospital has a great relationship with law enforcement, who are ready to intervene if needed. He added that staff go through training every couple of years to stay up-to-date on safety precautions.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.