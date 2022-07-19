“Tree of Life” mural removed from Charleston building

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Called the “Tree of Life”, the huge mural was painted on the Charleston building on the corner of Ryan and Pujo Streets, which houses the studio of Candice Alexander.

“It was you know right at $40,000, we installed eight grand worth of lights that shined at night, we brought in a lot of money from the community just to give Lake Charles a slice of beauty,” artist Candice Alexander said.

Social media is filled with comments from those who want to see the mural stay, many even contributing a piece to the three-dimensional project.

“People have sponsored leaves in memory of people who died from cancer, I get these really gut wrenching messages of people saying please take a picture of it,” Alexander said.

The building’s owner Tom Shearman told 7News this stems from hurricane repairs and an overall refresh at many of his downtown properties.

“My plan, at the present time, is to have the south side of the Charleston building repainted but before it can be repainted, the stucco will need to be repaired and a water proof sealer applied,” Shearman said.

Artist Jeremy Price who worked on the mural weighed in on its removal.

“A lot of people’s time and effort and people’s money that went in to getting there little messages put on the wall, it was a big ordeal, and just the change in culture,” Price said.

A mural that was created to be a landmark for the community is now gone.

“I’m really hurt, but you know it’s a blessing in disguise and its sort of like this idea of remaining positive in the growing pain aspect of it,” Alexander said.

The City of Lake Charles issued the following statement regarding the removal of the mural:

The City of Lake Charles has long supported the development of arts and culture throughout the City, especially the many murals that add a sense of place and character.

The Charleston Hotel is a privately-owned structure. The City of Lake Charles does not own this structure and had nothing to do with the decision to remove a mural.

The City of Lake Charles Code of Ordinance does not dictate that a permit be required for this type of work. City administration learned of the intent to paint over the mural at the same time as the general public.

