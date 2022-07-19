50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 18, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 18, 2022.

Samuel Lara-Garcia, 33, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer; federal detainer.

Billy Marvis Tisdale, 41, Leesville: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mark Alan Hayden Jr., 35, Sulphur: Strangulation; child endangerment; aggravated assault; home invasion; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; violations of protected orders; resisting an officer.

Corey Michael Pitre, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Charles Milton Berry Jr., 58, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Duane Howard Spearance, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Darockus Landry, 34, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Dalton Michael Tomplait, 36, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Koby Jermaine Broussard, 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Troy Sabbath Cummings, 46, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft under $5,000; burglary.

Dedrick Janae Gobert, 22, Westlake: Contempt of court.

Calvin Evans Anderson, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); first offense DWI; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tommy Edward Warwas Jr., 65, Lake Charles: Public intimidation; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; resisting an officer.

Jeff Anthony Simmons, 59, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); bank fraud.

Jermaine Christopher Obrien Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of battery of a dating partner; theft under $1,000; burglary; theft of a firearm.

Matthew Wayne Dixon, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Rusty James Lyons, 32, Sulphur: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; attempted possession of stolen things.

Ladrakus Damarcus Dwayne George, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Adam Joseph Fenell, 38, Arcadia, IN: Obscenity.

Sheila Lynn Glenn, 49, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jarvis Jerome Pierre, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; federal detainer.

Carl Phillip Thibodeaux, 49, Sulphur: Contempt of court; probation detainer.

Briani Lashea Doucet, 25, Sunset: Federal detainer; instate detainer (2 charges).

Leland Jermaine Thomas, 42, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

James Edward Thornton Jr., 55, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Keenan Wynn Sallier Jr., 38, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

