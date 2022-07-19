50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur library to temporarily close for renovations

Sulphur Regional Library(Calcasieu Parish Public Library)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Regional Library will soon be temporarily closed for renovations, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library.

The renovations are scheduled to begin Sunday, July 24, and last through Sunday, August 7.

Library officials anticipate the branch will reopen on Monday, August 8.

Patrons can use the Calcasieu Parish Public Library website for up-to-date information on library services and programs during the temporary closure.

