Sheriff: Leesville drug raid result of ‘extensive, year long investigation’

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft says a drug raid on a residence on Maple Street in Leesville was the result of an “extensive, year long investigation” by the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force.

Craft said agents collected approximately 11,680 ecstasy pills, which were found to contain methamphetamine during testing, approximately 4 pounds of methamphetamine (including the ecstasy pills), approximately 4 pounds of powder cocaine, approximately 4.5 pounds of marijuana, approximately 151 grams of crack cocaine, and approximately 6 pounds of synthetic marijuana.

Several firearms - three of which were stolen - were also found at the residence, Craft said.

Craft said when agents executed the search warrant on June 25, people fled from the residence on foot.

Bryan Daniel Kidd, 30, of Leesville, was arrested.

Craft said Kidd’s DNA was present on items collected at the scene that day.

Kidd faces two counts of possession of a Schedule II narcotic with the intent to distribute (methamphetamine / ecstasy), one count of possession of cocaine in excess of 400 grams, one count of possession of methamphetamine in excess of 28 grams, one count of illegal possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, one count of illegal possession of stolen firearms, one count of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, one count of possession of synthetic cannabinoids with the intent to distribute, and one count of possession of cocaine in excess of 28 grams. Kidd remains in the Vernon Parish Jail on $350,000 bond.

Craft said more arrests are expected.

