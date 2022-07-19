Raccoons steal the spotlight during maternity shoot at Sam Houston Jones Park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A maternity shoot at Sam Houston Jones State Park nearly ended with two more additions to the family.

John and Paige White were taking photos at the recently reopened park when they saw what appeared to be two dogs chasing after a jogger. Upon closer inspection, the two dogs turned out to be raccoons.

John - a big-time hunter - wrangled them both.

The raccoons appeared to be tame so, after taking pictures, John considered bringing the raccoons home as pets.

Ultimately, both were released, but they made for memorable photos.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.