Penalty phase of Kevin Daigle trial resumes

Lake Charles, LA

Daigle has already been convicted of first-degree murder for killing State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015, but jurors now must weigh whether he should be put to death or be sentenced to life in prison.

The state is calling for the death penalty for Daigle.

Today, the defense has called doctors and family members to testify about Daigle’s reported substance abuse and family history, hoping to convince the jury not give him the death penalty.

Jurors are hearing from more experts on the brain of Daigle, as well as people from his past including a niece and childhood friend.

The defense wants jurors see Daigle as a normal human being worthy of their compassion, showing about a half dozen pictures of Daigle as a child.

A neuropsychologist who is also a forensic psychologist, Dr. John Fabian, testified Daigle is a damaged person with brain dysfunction due to chemical dependence and substance abuse disorder.

