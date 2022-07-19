50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Oberlin leaders working to expand farmer’s market, Main Street area

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - Changes are on the way to the Oberlin’s Farmer’s Market and Main Street area.

“We hope to grow this into a large public market, that is kind of a gateway to Oberlin and that gives a draw that brings people into our town monthly,” Oberlin City Council Liaison Larry Alexander said. It is part of a master plan to attract more residents to the Allen Parish town and drum up more tax revenue.

“This space that you can see from this corner to this corner and through the back, we’re looking at a building of approximately 10,000 square feet, that’s going to be an open-air venue with places for seating,” Alexander said.

The city is working with regional economic development to secure a grant to pay for the structure. Alexander believes the new addition will help the community in more ways than one.

“It’s currently fairly small, it was a great initial project for our town and community and we’re just looking to expand that, to grow that, to give Oberlin some its identity back,” Alexander said.

Once funding is secured, they hope to get started later this year.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

Low rain chances are in the forecast the next 3 days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry for much of the week, tropics are quiet
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft says a June 25 drug raid on a residence on Maple Street in...
Sheriff: Leesville drug raid result of ‘extensive, year long investigation’
Rusty Boudreaux
Beauregard man accused of raping a minor
Jurors are hearing testimony during the penalty phase of convicted murderer Kevin Daigle's trial.
Penalty phase of Kevin Daigle trial resumes