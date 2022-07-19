Oberlin leaders working to expand farmer’s market, Main Street area

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - Changes are on the way to the Oberlin’s Farmer’s Market and Main Street area.

“We hope to grow this into a large public market, that is kind of a gateway to Oberlin and that gives a draw that brings people into our town monthly,” Oberlin City Council Liaison Larry Alexander said. It is part of a master plan to attract more residents to the Allen Parish town and drum up more tax revenue.

“This space that you can see from this corner to this corner and through the back, we’re looking at a building of approximately 10,000 square feet, that’s going to be an open-air venue with places for seating,” Alexander said.

The city is working with regional economic development to secure a grant to pay for the structure. Alexander believes the new addition will help the community in more ways than one.

“It’s currently fairly small, it was a great initial project for our town and community and we’re just looking to expand that, to grow that, to give Oberlin some its identity back,” Alexander said.

Once funding is secured, they hope to get started later this year.

